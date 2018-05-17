Crime
2 more charged following Amber Alert for boy in Thunder Bay area

By Staff The Canadian Press

Provincial police says two more people have been charged after a boy was allegedly taken from a community in the Thunder Bay, Ont., area earlier this week.

Police issued an Amber Alert on Monday after the eight-year-old boy went missing, but was found about three hours later at a Tim Hortons in Thunder Bay.

Ontario Provincial Police say a 47-year-old Thunder Bay woman was arrested Tuesday and charged with abduction in contravention of a court order, break and enter, and assault.

Police now say they have also laid a charge of abduction against a 31-year-old woman and an 18-years-old man, both of Thunder Bay.

They say both have been released and scheduled to appear in court July 10.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

