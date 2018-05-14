Crime
May 14, 2018 11:42 am
Updated: May 14, 2018 11:53 am

Amber Alert issued for 8-year-old boy in Gorham Township

By Web Producer  Global News

Lynda McCallum, 47, (left) and Gabriel McCallum, 8, (right), pictured in a handout photo.

Ontario Provincial Police
A A

Ontario Provincial Police have issued an Amber Alert for an eight-year-old boy from Gorham Township near Thunder Bay, Ont.

Police said the boy, identified as Gabriel McCallum, is described as white, 3-feet 6-inches tall, 60 pounds, black hair, wearing faded grey jeans, long sleeve Canada shirt and camouflage rubber boots.

The suspect is 47-year-old Lynda McCallum. She is described as white, 5-feet 2-inches tall, 130 pounds, blonde/brown hair, wearing black pants and a blue plaid shirt.

Both individuals were last seen in a vehicle, described as silver with a loud exhaust, driving on Copenhagen Road in Gorham Township.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Amber Alert
Amber Alert boy
Gabriel MCCallum
Gorham Township
Lynda McCallum
Ontario Provincial Police
OPP
silver vehicle
Thunder Bay

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News