Amber Alert issued for 8-year-old boy in Gorham Township

Ontario Provincial Police have issued an Amber Alert for an eight-year-old boy from Gorham Township near Thunder Bay, Ont.

Police said the boy, identified as Gabriel McCallum, is described as white, 3-feet 6-inches tall, 60 pounds, black hair, wearing faded grey jeans, long sleeve Canada shirt and camouflage rubber boots.

The suspect is 47-year-old Lynda McCallum. She is described as white, 5-feet 2-inches tall, 130 pounds, blonde/brown hair, wearing black pants and a blue plaid shirt.

Both individuals were last seen in a vehicle, described as silver with a loud exhaust, driving on Copenhagen Road in Gorham Township.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911.