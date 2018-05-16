Pauley Perrette accusations: CBS responds to ex-‘NCIS’ star’s claims

Earlier this week, former NCIS star Pauley Perrette posted a series of tweets hinting strongly at physical abuse and bullying taking place on the CBS show’s set. (The show airs on Global in Canada.)

Perrette starred on the show for 15 seasons, and just recently appeared in her final episode. While she hasn’t provided a concrete reason for her departure from the popular show, her tweets left many speculating that the alleged abuse may be an impetus.

READ MORE: Iconic Kurt Cobain guitar lost in his daughter’s divorce settlement

At the time of the tweetstorm, the American network didn’t have a public response, but now it has released a statement about the matter. It doesn’t specifically mention any abuse or any further details.

“Pauley Perrette had a terrific run on NCIS and we are all going to miss her,” said CBS Television Studios in the statement. “Over a year ago, Pauley came to us with a workplace concern. We took the matter seriously and worked with her to find a resolution. We are committed to a safe work environment on all our shows.”

Perrette’s publicist, Stephen Jaffe, told Global News Monday that at this time, neither he nor his client have any further comment in regards to the tweets. He didn’t clarify or expand on their meaning.

READ MORE: ‘Lethal Weapon’ star Damon Wayans posts video, photos accusing Clayne Crawford of on-set violence

Perrette, 49, posted a tweet after CBS’ statement to reiterate that the network has always supported her.

I want to thank my studio and network CBS They have always been so good to me and always had my back. — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) May 16, 2018

When she initially announced she was leaving NCIS in October of last year, she made it clear that her relationship with CBS was totally fine, and it had nothing to do with her departure.

Perrette’s May 13 tweets referred to “multiple physical assaults” and “bullying,” and cryptically mentioned a “machine keeping [her] silent.”

I refused to go low, that's why I've never told publicly what happened. But there are tabloid articles out there that are telling total lies about me. If you believe them? Please leave me alone. You clearly don't know me. (Sorry guys, had to be said) — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) May 13, 2018

Maybe I'm wrong for not "spilling the beans" Telling the story, THE TRUTH. I feel I have to protect my crew, jobs and so many people. But at what cost? I.don't know. Just know, I'm trying to do the right thing, but maybe silence isn't the right thing about crime. I'm… Just… ? — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) May 13, 2018

There is a "machine' keeping me silent, and feeding FALSE stories about me. A very rich, very powerful publicity "machine". No morals, no obligation to truth, and I'm just left here, reading the lies, trying to protect my crew. Trying to remain calm. He did it. — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) May 13, 2018

I've been supporting ant-bullying programs forever. But now I KNOW because it was ME! If it's school or work, that you're required to go to? It's horrifying. I left. Multiple Physical Assaults. I REALLY get it now. Stay safe. Nothing is worth your safety. Tell someone. — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) May 13, 2018

The Twitter rant begins with Perrette discussing some tabloid articles about her — it’s unclear which ones — but the actor seems to be saying that she somehow suffered abuse during her time on the show. Whether she was subjected to harm in her personal or professional life also isn’t specified, though her mention of her “crew, jobs and so many people” seems to indicate the set of NCIS itself rather than any relationship issues.

WATCH BELOW: Pauley Perrette’s final ‘NCIS’ scene

There have been rumours of a clash between Perrette and former NCIS costar Mark Harmon, who supposedly brought his rescue dog on-set despite its vicious past; the dog bit a crew member in October 2016, resulting in the need for stitches. Harmon’s disregard for other people reportedly perturbed Perrette, but this has not been confirmed as the cause for her Twitter messages or her departure.

The show has seen many cast departures over the last few seasons: Cote de Pablo (Ziva David) left NCIS at the beginning of Season 11, Michael Weatherly (Anthony DiNozzo) left to star in Bull at the end of Season 13 and Jennifer Esposito (Alexandra Quinn) only starred on the show for one year.

‘NCIS’ airs on Global on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT.