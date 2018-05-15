‘Lethal Weapon’ star Damon Wayans posts video, photos accusing Clayne Crawford of on-set violence

Fresh off the news that ousted Lethal Weapon lead Clayne Crawford is being replaced by Seann William Scott (Goon, American Pie) and the show is being officially renewed for a third season, series star Damon Wayans publicly posted what he says is evidence of Crawford’s on-set behaviour.

After much backlash from Lethal Weapon fans upset over Crawford’s firing, it seems like Wayans was trying to show his perspective on the matter.



He posted a graphic video from an incident on the Lethal Weapon set, during an episode being directed by Crawford. (Wayans has since deleted his Twitter account entirely; all the photos below are screengrabs of his account while active.)

In the video, which is no longer playable, Wayans is seen getting struck on the head by shrapnel.

A photo posted later shows Wayans with a bloody cut on the opposite side of his head, and he questions his on-set safety.

Wayans’ next tweet provides an explanation for his injury, and the actor seems to implicate Crawford by tagging him and hashtagging “#noapology.”

Through the early evening on Monday, Wayans continued to tweet accusations and photos. One photo shows a sticker affixed to a post on the Warner Bros. TV lot, reading “Clayne Crawford is an emotional terrorist.”

Wayans also accused Crawford of seeking to make women cry and striking fear in cast and crew members.

He called out a specific event when Crawford allegedly “hit another actor in the mouth with a bottle of green tea and busted his mouth open.”

Wayans claims the victim was Lance Henriksen, the actor best-known for playing android Bishop in the Alien franchise.

Wayans ended his tweetstorm by saying Crawford has a “file of infractions” and used the hashtag “#releasethetapes,” further insinuating that Warner Bros. may have more evidence it’s not sharing with the public. Wayans said goodbye to Twitter and his account was deleted.

News of Crawford’s firing was announced last Wednesday, and followed reports that the 40-year-old actor had been disciplined for unspecified bad behaviour, including “emotional abuse” and “creating a hostile environment.”

Crawford broke his silence on Instagram on Monday, pairing a sombre-looking photo with a relatively enthusiastic caption.

Prior to being fired, Crawford issued an apology and offered his side of the story, claiming he was reprimanded because he “reacted with anger to working conditions that did not feel safe,” and revealed he was forced to undergo “studio-appointed therapy.”

Forgive my delayed response. #truth A post shared by Clayne Crawford (@claynecrawford) on Apr 24, 2018 at 12:53pm PDT

Scott will be playing the brother of Crawford’s Martin Riggs, who will join Wayans’ Murtagh as they chase the bad guys in Season 3.

None of Wayans’ accusations have been proven in court and no criminal charges have been filed against Crawford.