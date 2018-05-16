Iconic Kurt Cobain guitar lost in his daughter’s divorce settlement

One of the most iconic musical instruments from the grunge era is no longer with the Cobain family.

The acoustic guitar that late Nirvana lead singer Kurt Cobain played at the infamous 1993 MTV Unplugged session is now in the hands of his daughter’s ex-husband.

Frances Bean Cobain divorced her husband, Isaiah Silva, six months ago, and the pair have fought about ownership of the guitar since mid-2016.

Silva won the 1959 Martin D-I8E in a property settlement.

Shortly after the original divorce filing, Silva claimed that he had every right to keep the guitar because Frances Bean had given it to him as a wedding present. She claims she did no such thing. Originally given to her for safekeeping, the guitar is thought to be worth millions of dollars.

The guitar is one of about 300 made by the company before the model was discontinued. It’s even more unique because it has a replaced bridge and nut that allowed for the left-handed Cobain to play it. According to Cobain’s ex, Courtney Love, it’s also the last guitar he played months before dying by suicide in 1994.

Love told TMZ that her daughter never planned to give the guitar away.

“It’s not [Silva’s],” she said. “It’s a treasured heirloom of the family. It’s not his to take. I’m very glad that she’s out of this very dangerous and toxic relationship.”

Frances Bean filed for divorce in early 2016, citing irreconcilable differences. The couple was married for about two years.

Here’s Cobain singing About a Girl from the 1993 MTV Unplugged session on the Martin D-18E.