Bridesmaids, page boys revealed for royal wedding: Who made the cut?

Britain’s Prince Harry and fiancée Meghan Markle announced the bridesmaids and page boys for Saturday’s royal wedding.

Princess Charlotte, the three-year-old daughter of Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge, will be one of the bridesmaids, while their four-year-old son, Prince George, will be a page boy.

Kensington Palace issued the list of six bridesmaids and four-page boys on Wednesday.

All three of Canada’s Ben and Jessica Mulroney’s children have also been selected.

Four-year-old Ivy Mulroney will be among the bridesmaids while seven-year-old twins Brian and John Mulroney will act as page boys.

Other bridesmaids include two of Markle’s goddaughters and two of Prince Harry’s goddaughters. One of Harry’s godsons was also selected as a page boy.

Harry’s office said last week that all the bridesmaids would be children and that Markle had decided not to have a maid of honor because she could not choose between her friends.

