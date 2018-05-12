Warrant never served in raid where cop hid cash in his sock as a ‘joke’

New documents reveal a drug bust in which an Abbotsford police officer was caught on camera stuffing cash in his sock had more problems than the money incident.

Transcripts of court proceedings have now revealed that the Staff Sgt. running the drug raid admitted under cross-examination that the suspect was never served with a search warrant.

The incident took place in November 2017, while the Abbotsford Police Department (APD) was executing a search warrant on Brian MacDonald, who is currently facing trial on trafficking charges.

The APD says the raid turned up $46,000 in cash, drugs, and weapons in the home.

In the course of the trial, MacDonald’s defence unveiled hidden camera footage that showed one officer appearing to place cash in his sock.

The officer admitted to taking the cash, but said he put it back, calling it a practical joke.

Court transcripts have now shed more light on the incident.

In court, the officer testified he’s been on the force since 2005, has participated in some 100 search warrant executions and has been on the drug squad since 2016.

He is currently assigned to the regional gang squad, the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit, he told the court.

But under cross-examination, the officer was unable to say how much money he put in his sock. He also couldn’t recall whether he put the money back in the house or logged it as evidence.

He also admitted that he was the last officer to leave the searched house and that he never told anyone about the money he stuffed in his sock as a “joke.”

Speaking on CKNW’s Back on the Beat with John Daly, former solicitor general, former West Vancouver police chief and former Vancouver police drug squad commander Kash Heed called the transcripts disturbing.

“Crown counsel should have never proceeded with this. When they were made aware of the possible criminal conduct of the officer, they should have issued a stay of proceedings on all of the accused in this particular case.

“They should have forwarded that to the appropriate authorities, that being the Abbotsford Police Department and the Office of the Police Complaints Commissioner (OPCC).”

Regarding the problem with the service of the warrant, Heed said it’s possible that the incident was an honest mistake.

But he also said it must be seen in the context previous incidents in Abbotsford, including the conviction of former officer Christopher Nicholson on breach of trust charges, and more than 100 allegations of corrupt practice, deceit, and neglect of duty against 16 other officers.

The OPPC dropped its investigation into those allegations in 2017 due to a court ruling blocking investigators from seeing evidence related to confidential informants.

“If this was a one-off, it’s understandable because so many dynamics are taking place at one time, but given the history with the Abbotsford Police Department, that’s the troubling part of it,” Heed said.

“We have to really look at whether we have to implement cultural change in that department, how you recruit your people, how you train your people, how you supervise your people and how you discipline your people.”

Global News has requested comment from the APD.

An external investigation by the RCMP into the actions of the so-called “sock cop” is underway, and he has been placed on administrative duties.