Abbotsford cop who stashed cash in sock may have compromised drug trafficking trial

An Abbotsford police officer admitted to stashing cash in a sock during a drug raid.

He said it was all a practical joke. But his actions may have compromised a trafficking trial that involves $46,000 in weapons, cash and drugs.

Video that allegedly showed the officer putting cash in a sock first emerged during the trial of Brian MacDonald last week.

MacDonald faces a number of drug trafficking charges after a raid found cash, weapons and about two kilograms of drugs that included fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and MDMA.

MacDonald’s defence team played a series of video clips that showed a police officer allegedly putting cash in a sock.

The video was taken by a hidden camera in MacDonald’s home.

That video was re-played in three parts in court on Monday. It shows an officer walking into a room, and in one instance, picking up some money, then putting it down on a table.

Another part of the video shows the officer bending down — that is allegedly the part in which the officer put the money in his sock.

The officer testified that he did this as an ill-advised practical joke, but then put it back and didn’t steal anything.

And now, MacDonald’s defence lawyer is arguing for a stay.

“We’re asking for a stay of proceedings because it’s an incredible breach,” said lawyer Ken Beatch.

“It’s an egregious breach of the trust we place in our police officers. And if the court, really, if it agrees with our submissions, then the court should really distance itself from that kind of police conduct.”

The defence has wrapped up its arguments in the case, and the Crown will make its arguments on Tuesday.

It is fighting the call for a stay, but it’s not clear when the judge will decide whether those charges should be tossed.