‘Do not use’ water warning issued at Saskatoon Costco after hydrocarbons detected in hydrants

For the second time in a matter of months, a water warning has been issued in Saskatoon after hydrocarbons were detected in hydrants.

Until further notice, the Water Security Agency has issued a “Do not use” water warning for the new Southend Costco in the Rosewood neighbourhood.

Late Friday afternoon, the City of Saskatoon announced the findings and that it would continue to work with the retail giant to support whatever needs it might have.

Officials say, of the 10 hydrants in the commercial area, three on the line that supply Costco have tested positive for hydrocarbon contamination.

Other water tests are being conducted to check the supply in lines beyond those hydrants. The WSA warning is considered a strict precaution and water for personal use is being advised against.

“Anything that would come into contact with the skin so washing hands, drinking, bathing,” said Angela Gardiner, with the Transportation and Utilities department with the City of Saskatoon.

“It can be used for flushing toilets at this point but the ‘do not use’ water is anything that can come into contact with the skin.”

Earlier this year, hydrocarbons were discovered in Aspen Ridge which led the city to probe other areas under development and this is all part of the overall ongoing investigation.

“I want to express our frustration that we’ve made this discovery in a different developing area of Saskatoon,” Gardiner added.

“We want answers just like everyone else and unfortunately, we don’t have those answers at this point. Until we know, the safest course of action is to abide by the WSA’s order.”

Costco has confirmed to Global News, it is business as usual for now and it plans to operate as normal.

