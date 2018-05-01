Flooding in east-central Saskatchewan delays season at Wapiti Regional Park

Flooding is going to delay this year’s opening of Wapiti Valley Regional Park in east-central Saskatchewan for camping season.

Wapiti Valley Regional Park is typically open on the May long weekend for camping and other activities, depending on the season, like boating and fishing. But winter manager Mark Anderson said flooding from the Saskatchewan River has pushed that back a few weeks.

Area residents report up to two meters of water near the ski hill, and say unoccupied small cabins were flipped upside down while one campground is completely gone.

Anderson said people should watch either the Tourism Saskatchewan website or the regional park’s social media pages for updates.