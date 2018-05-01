Flooding forces evacuations in some communities along Saint John River in N.B.

Several communities south of Fredericton are being hit with significant flooding as water levels rise in the Saint John River, swamping roads and residential areas.

Global's @AdrienneKS give us an update on the rising flood waters in New Brunswick. pic.twitter.com/kZpz8JidZZ — Global New Brunswick (@Global_NB) May 1, 2018

Government officials say Jemseg, Sheffield, Grand Lake, Oak Point and Maugerville have all exceeded flood-stage levels.

Photo from Markus Harvey in Maugerville. He says outside his house water levels are up more than 9 inches in last 24 hours. He says levels are nearing 2008's.. and he will be helping several people evacuate today as the water levels continue to rise @Global_NB #nbflood pic.twitter.com/PUFwpvmmfg — Adrienne South (@AdrienneKS) May 1, 2018

Geoffrey Downey, spokesman for the Emergency Measures Organization, says one family in Sheffield asked for help in evacuating Monday night after water was coming up through their floorboards and they couldn’t reach their vehicle.

Photo of a home on Church Road nearly completely covered in water in Maugerville courtesy of Larry Dunlap. Hearing levels there have exceeded 2008 levels in that area @Global_NB #nbflood pic.twitter.com/kuAqkcsXHC — Adrienne South (@AdrienneKS) May 1, 2018

He says the Red Cross is reporting an increase in evacuations in Maugerville and Grand Lake, with a total of 33 homes affecting more than 70 people being evacuated in the province so far.

WATCH: Water levels stabilizing in Fredericton as areas south of city remain on watch

Downey says water levels have stabilized at about eight metres in Fredericton, allowing government offices to reopen after some were shut down Monday.

The Saint John River reached 8.2 metres over the weekend, leaving parts of Fredericton’s downtown under water.