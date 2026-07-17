Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Lightning hits homes on Vancouver Island as storm swept across region

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 17, 2026 8:00 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Lightning hits Courtenay home'
Lightning hits Courtenay home
Thursday night's lightning storm made for a frightening near-disaster for one Vancouver Island family that felt the lightning hit.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Thursday night’s lightning storm was especially jarring for a Vancouver Island family when their home was struck.

“Huge flash of light. Big bang and I felt a really big shock in my leg,” Cooper Preston, who was in the upstairs bedroom of his Courtenay, B.C., home, told Global News.

The roof peak of the home was hit by lightning, setting it on fire. Crews were able to put it out safely.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Cooper’s mother, Angie, called 911 and said that the operator told her another neighbour had called in and said their home was burning after the lightning strike.

“So we just gathered up our stuff and got outside,” Angie said.

Luckily, Cooper says he feels fine.

The storm also caused widespread flooding in the area and a few power outages from downed trees.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s been a long time since we’ve had this many calls at the same time in our area, and definitely a long time since we had an electrical storm go through the valley like the one we’ve just experienced,” Chief Kurt McDonald from the Courtenay Fire Department said.

Fire crews from Cumberland and the Comox Valley were called in to help with the volume of calls in Courtenay.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices