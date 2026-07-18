Tornado warnings lifted for southern Ontario communities

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Tornado warnings were briefly issued for parts of southern Ontario on Saturday, but have since been lifted.

Environment Canada issued the warnings at around 12:20 p.m., saying its meteorologists were tracking a severe thunderstorm that was possibly producing a tornado.

The thunderstorm location was just east of Milton Motion, Ont. and was moving southeast at 40 km/h. The possible path included the Milton, Mississauga, and Oakville areas of Ontario.

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“This is a very dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation,” the warning read.

“Take cover immediately in a basement, interior room, or a sturdy shelter when threatening weather approaches. If no shelter is available, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris.”

The warnings advised people to move away from the path of the tornado to escape.

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“Emergency Management Ontario recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches,” it added.