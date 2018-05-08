Water Security Agency unveils $43.6M in Saskatchewan water infrastructure projects

A report from the Saskatchewan government announced that the Water Security Agency (WSA) will be investing a whopping $43.6 million in 2018-19 in its water management infrastructure.

The $43.6 million will ensure all 69 dams and 130 kilometres of conveyance channels operate reliably and safely through a comprehensive rehabilitation and maintenance plan.

“Our water infrastructure across Saskatchewan is a major priority under this government, as it supports producers, recreational users, industry and the general public,” said Dustin Duncan, Minister Responsible for the Water Security Agency. “While many of these structures are decades old, they are a key priority to our economy and way of life. The proof of that priority is shown by this year’s investment, which is 15 times the amount of 10 years ago.”

The ongoing rehabilitation of the M1 Canal, a 22.5-kilometre long water supply canal extending from Lake Diefenbaker to Broderick Reservoir near Outlook, is this year’s highlight.

The canal was built in the 1960s, and provides water for 56,000 acres of irrigation throughout the area, supplying water to six reservoirs, several towns and villages, four potash mines, 13 wetland projects and Blackstrap Provincial Park.

The rehabilitation project aims to alleviate seepage, increase canal capacity and improve the reliability of the canal’s water supply and spans over 10 years. The Saskatchewan government has confirmed the project is just under 80 per cent complete.

Some $13.7 million of WSA’s total investments for this fiscal year will be used to rehabilitate another 4.6 kilometres of the M1 Canal system.

“Because of its proximity to many communities, industry and local producers in the area, the M1 Canal is one of Saskatchewan’s most critical pieces of water infrastructure,” Duncan said. “With this year’s planned expenditure, total investment in the M1 Canal will be more than $52 million since 2015-16.”

Other major capital work on provincial infrastructure includes a $630,000 investment to the Buffalo Pound control structure, $609,000 to the Eastside pump station, $808,000 to the Qu’Appelle River Dam, $754,000 to the upper Qu’Appelle conveyance channel and $1.54 million to the Theodore Dam.

Roughly $33 million of the total will be used for maintenance of WSA’s long-standing suite of provincial dams and conveyance works. An additional $10 million will be invested in various projects on 20 dams that previously belonged to the federal government, but have since been transferred to provincial control under WSA.

Many of these former federally-operated dams are located primarily in southwest Saskatchewan, and require extensive investments for upkeep, including structural work, operator safety upgrades, work to the land surrounding the sites and public safety signage.

The largest single-standing project is estimated to be $4.2 million for the Highfield Dam, just south of Rush Lake, where embankment rehabilitation will continue, and multi-year work to construct a new spillway and outlet will begin.