February 1, 2018 12:34 pm

Temporary relief coming for Aspen Ridge residents without water

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

The city will be installing temporary above-ground water lines to homes in Aspen Ridge affected by a do not use notice.

Angie Mellen / Global News
Homes in Aspen Ridge that have been without water since a do not use notice was issued by the Saskatchewan Water Security Agency are about to get some temporary water lines.

The notice was issued on Jan. 10 after hydorcarbons were detected in seven fire hydrants.

Saskatoon’s acting general manager of transportation and utilities, Russ Munro, said although hydrocarbons have not been detected beyond the hydrants, the notice will remain in place.

“We dug up pipes and looked; we removed water meters and looked and there was no sign of hydrocarbons in either,” Munro said in a release.

“Even though tests in the home have come back clear, we simply do not take any chances with water quality. The do not use notice will remain in effect until the water quality is fully restored.”

Munro said temporary measures are being put in place to allow residents to return to a normal routine.

“We are now in a position where we can get residents back to a normal routine by installing above-ground temporary water lines,” he stated.

The temporary lines are scheduled to be installed in two weeks and until that happens, the affected homes will continue to receive bottled water.

Crews have also replaced all water meters in the affected area and the city suspended water billing as of Jan. 10 to those properties.

The notice does not extend to laundry or flushing toilets.

Global News