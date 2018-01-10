Water Security Agency issues ‘Do Not Use’ notice in Saskatoon neighbourhood

The Saskatchewan Water Security Agency (WSA) has issued a “Do Not Use” notice on Wednesday afternoon for 19 addresses in Saskatoon’s Aspen Ridge neighbourhood.

City of Saskatoon staff have met with those affected to communicate the order and to answer any questions people may have.

“I want to stress that residential water has tested clean, but hydrocarbons have been detected in some hydrants in the area,” Angela Gardiner, acting general manager of transportation and utilities with the city, said in a press release.

“For this reason – the hydrocarbons in some hydrants – the WSA has ordered the water supply can’t be used for personal contact at 19 addresses in Aspen Ridge.”

She said the city cannot be positive about how the hydrocarbons got there at this time and it’s under investigation.

“This is not normal and so we went through extra steps to protect the water supply,” Gardiner said.

Temporary water supplies for drinking, cooking and handwashing are being provided by the city until a longer-term solution can be implemented.

“While the residential supply tested safe, the WSA recommends this precaution until the investigation is complete.”

“What we know is the hydrocarbons are not detectable at all in testing because the levels are so low – but they are visibly present on inspection.”

People living in the affected area are asked not to shower or bathe at home. The city’s leisure facilities are available for showering needs.

The notice does not affect laundry and flushing toilets.