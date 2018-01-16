Some Aspen Ridge homes still without water

Some residents in Saskatoon’s Aspen Ridge neighbourhood are still without water.

Do not use notices went out on Jan. 10 to 19 homes after hydrocarbons were detected in fire hydrants.

Residents were told to avoid drinking, cooking, and washing with tap water.

City officials said crews will begin digging pits this week as they investigate the extent of the contamination.

All evidence suggest the presence of the oily film has been isolated to just the hydrants, and crews are taking steps to confirm that is the case.

“Over this past weekend, we did go into each residence and did some testing,” said Angela Gardner, the city’s acting general manager of transportation and utilities.

“Test results thus far have shown that the drinking water is clean, so we don’t anticipate any significant differences in these recent tests.”

Bottled water is being delivered every other day to affected homes.

City officials still don’t have a timeframe for how long the do not use order will be in place.