Some Aspen Ridge residents still without water or permanent solution

Ten residents in a new Saskatoon neighbourhood are still unable to drink or wash with tap water more than a month after restrictions came into effect.

On Jan. 10, 19 homes in Aspen Ridge were given notices not to consume tap water after hydrocarbons appeared in water from a neighbourhood fire hydrant.

More than a month later, residents in occupied homes have yet to hear an explanation or be presented a permanent solution.

“It’s a little bit concerning,” said Josee Saquet, who says days at home with her two-year-old son Erik are a struggle without the ability to use tap water.

“I mean we live in Saskatoon and we’re a fairly large city and this is happening,” Saquet said. “I hope they find a solution. I hope they figure out what’s going on and how it’s getting in the hydrants.”

For Saquet, not knowing which hydrocarbon is in the hydrant is more frustrating than not being able to bathe at home since Jan. 10. The family also can’t wash their dishes, or their hands with tap water. The City of Saskatoon has deemed it safe for washing clothes but unaware of what hydrocarbon it is. Saquet said she hasn’t been taking the risk and has been washing her laundry at her in-laws.

“It’s just a little bit frustrating. We’re paying full property taxes and we can’t even use our water properly,” said Saquet, acknowledging though that affected residents’ utility bills have been waived.

The city is planning to connect residents to temporary above ground lines as an interim solution until the source of hydrocarbon can be identified.

Residents said city crews laid the lines for the temporary water pipes and installed signage last week but since then, haven’t seen workers in the neighbourhood.

According to the city, the project includes plumbing work inside homes so work may not be visible. Some lines will be trenched to provide protection from the elements and all lines will be insulated and equipped with heat tracing to prevent freezing.

The city hopes to have the temporary lines functioning by early next week.