Regina police charge man connected to weekend business robbery

A 25-year-old man is facing charges connected to a weekend robbery at a Regina business in the 800-block of Argyle Street North.

On May 5, just before 1 p.m., police were called to a business on Argyle Street North after receiving reports of a robbery that just occurred.

A man, wearing a disguise, entered the business and approached the employee. It is alleged that the man then showed the employee his gun and demanded cash.

The employee was not physically harmed in the robbery, and the suspect fled on foot.

With the help of the public, police were able to obtain a picture of the potential suspect, and on May 8, just after midnight, the suspect was located by officers. After a foot chase, he was taken into custody.

Further investigation led to charges against the 25-year-old man who was also charged with fraud in connection with an incident that occurred in January 2017.

Michael Aaron Carifelle, 25, is charged with armed robbery, wearing a disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence and possession of a loaded prohibited firearm, among many others.

Carifelle made his first court appearance on these charges on Tuesday, May 8 at 2 p.m.