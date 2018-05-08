Blaze destroying Sherwood Park home latest to keep Edmonton-area firefighters busy

A home on the north end of Sherwood Park went up in flames late Monday night.

The fire broke out at around 11:30 p.m. near Appleton Way and Clover Bar Road, where firefighters arrived to find the home engulfed in flames.

Two people in the home were able to safely get out on their own.

“The structure is a complete write-off, it’s completely gutted right down to the basement,” Strathcona County Emergency Operations Deputy Chief Devin Capcara said.

One house next door and a home across the street sustained some minor damage, such as warped and melted siding.

“The house right next to it, the flames were just starting to impinge on it when we got here. We were able to save the adjacent structure, as well as the ones behind it and across the street.”

The fire came on the same day Strathcona County issued a fire advisory.

“Which means we are restricting recreational fires to fires inside of approved fireboxes or fire containers. So no unprotected fires,” Capcara said.

“We’re going to keep that on despite the fact we’re getting a little bit of rain. Conditions are still going to be dry and hot over the upcoming days and into the weekend.”

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

This is just the latest fire to keep crews in the Edmonton area busy in the past few days.

On Monday afternoon, two homes in Fort Saskatchewan were significantly damaged by fire. That same morning, a fire broke out in the basement of a home in Edmonton’s Gold Bar neighbourhood.

Sunday afternoon, a large grass fire broke out south of Edmonton near Millet, and crews from that community, as well as Wetaskiwin, Leduc and Mulhurst Bay, fought the fire on multiple fronts.

On Saturday, two properties in Edmonton were destroyed by fire.

The first fire in the early afternoon broke out in an industrial area on 83 Street, south of Wagner Road, and wasn’t declared out until almost 16 hours later. It destroyed part of a building housing several businesses, including School Source and Office Co.

Three firefighters from that blaze were taken to hospital for observation due to higher than normal carbon monoxide levels, but were released later Saturday.

That evening, a cigarette improperly extinguished in a pot of soil on a patio sparked a fire that destroyed a home in west Edmonton’s Lewis Estates neighbourhood. Two firefighters from that blaze were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

