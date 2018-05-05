Firefighters battle massive blaze in industrial area in southeast Edmonton

Firefighters are on the scene of a massive building fire on 83 St south of Wagner Rd.

The call came in around 1:30 Saturday afternoon.

Details are limited but a huge plume of smoke is visible from across the city.

Firefighters were on the scene of the three alarm fire within six minutes.

Additional fire crews have been called in.

The fire is inside a large building housing several businesses one of which includes office supplies.

Police have closed off several streets around the building as a precaution.

More to come…..