2 houses in Fort Saskatchewan sustain ‘heavy damage’ in fire

Two houses were significantly damaged by fire Monday afternoon in Fort Saskatchewan.

Firefighters were called at around 3 p.m.

“Crews arrived on scene in about five minutes’ time to find the roof of both homes engulfed in flames,” Fort Saskatchewan Fire Chief Shawn McKerry said. “Quickly and diligently, they worked fast with some help from Strathcona County and were able to get the fire under control in about 90 minutes’ time.”

Residents in the “immediate area surrounding 89 Street and 94-95 Avenue” were told to leave their homes “for their safety until the incident is fully under control,” RCMP said in a news release. Traffic was blocked on 89 Street and people were asked to stay away.

As of 5:45 p.m., the fire was out and traffic was back to normal in the area.

There were no reported injuries.

“Everyone was able to evacuate the home safely before the fire department arrived, which was very good,” McKerry said. “The fire department was able to rescue one cat from one of the homes.”

“It’s suspected that both homes have heavy damage to them… One is more significantly damaged on the inside than the other one, but both did suffer large amounts of damage.”

A fire investigator was on scene trying to determine the exact cause.

“Initial impressions indicate to us the fire started on the outside of the home, in between the two homes and that’s what we believe… caused it to spread so fast between one and the other home,” McKerry said.

Fort Saskatchewan is about 44 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.