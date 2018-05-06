Home in Edmonton’s Lewis Estates destroyed by fire Saturday night

Investigators continue to look into the cause of a fire that destroyed a home and damaged two neighbouring houses near 92 A Ave. and 208 St. in Lewis Estates.

An spokesperson with Edmonton Fire Rescue said the call came in around 11:03 p.m.

When firefighters arrived on scene, the house was consumed by flames, which quickly spread to two homes on either side.

Two firefighters were sent to hospital with minor injuries and were later released.

The fire was declared out at 2:09 a.m.

There’s no damage estimate.