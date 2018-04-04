Fatal fire in northwest Edmonton started by smoking materials

Edmonton fire investigators have determined that a house fire that left one woman dead last week was caused by smoking material.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) was called to the home near 87 Avenue and 153 Street at 4:26 p.m. on March 29.

A woman, the only person inside at the time, was rushed to hospital but died of her injuries.

Edmonton police said the death was considered “non-criminal.”

READ MORE: 1 person dies in northwest Edmonton house fire Thursday

Two pets were also killed in the fire.

The front of the bungalow, including the front porch, sustained heavy damage.

On Wednesday, investigators determined the fire caused about $350,000 in damages to the property and about $50,000 in damages to contents.

“Since 2010, the improper disposal of smoking materials has caused more than $56 million in damages in Edmonton,” EFRS said in a news release.