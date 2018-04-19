Mill Woods house fire sends 2 people to hospital, leaves 8 homeless

Two people were taken to hospital after a house fire Thursday morning in southeast Edmonton’s Mill Woods area.

The fire began in a home on 22 Avenue, near 41 Street, just before 3:30 a.m. Crews arrived five minutes later to find flames shooting from the roof.

“There had been eight people in the house who evacuated all on their own because they were woken up by their smoke detector,” Edmonton Fire Rescue Acting District Chief Scott Mead said.

“Two residents from the main floor went to hospital for smoke inhalation,” Mead said, adding he believed their injuries to be minor.”

Neighbours said the house was a rental. Five people, including a baby, live on the main floor of the home and three men live in a basement suite. They are all now out of a home.

“I’d say the house is a loss,” Mead said. The fire gutted the home, leaving the roof a blackened shell.

The flames caused significant damage to the house and crews were concerned about the flames spreading to the neighbouring home. There is a green space to the west of the home, so only the house on the east side was in danger.

The neighbour there said they were woken up by firefighters coming into her house at 3:45 a.m.

“We heard some doorbelling and they were already in our house,” Tricia Candelaria said. “Initially we were able to stay inside for a little bit, but just to make sure they wanted to evacuate us.”

Candelaria said her home didn’t appear to be affected, but firefighters were spraying it with water just to be safe.

Eight crews — or 32 firefighters — responded to the fire, which was brought under control just before 4:30 a.m.

No firefighters were injured. The cause is under investigation.