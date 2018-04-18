Fire crews discover man’s body while battling northeast Edmonton blaze
Police are now investigating after a man was found dead inside a northeast Edmonton townhouse, where fire crews were called to battle a blaze on Wednesday morning.
Police were called by Edmonton Fire Rescue Services at around 9 a.m., to the townhouse in the area of 113 Avenue and 29 Street.
Police said firefighters found the man’s body inside one of the townhouse units.
On Wednesday afternoon, a large area surrounding the townhouse remained cordoned off by police tape.
Doris Gratton lives nearby in the same townhouse complex. On Wednesday afternoon, her car was stuck inside the police tape.
“Yeah, my car is taped in there. I can’t get it out today, I’m walking,” she said. “And that’s fine. I showed up last night around 3 a.m. because I was volunteering at the casino… and at that time nothing was going on.
“I wasn’t expecting this this morning, that’s for sure. And I find it alarming ’cause it’s so close to home.”
An autopsy has not yet been scheduled. Police continue to investigate but said they will not have further information to release until after the autopsy is complete.
