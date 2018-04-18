Smoking materials caused Edmonton seniors’ home fire: investigators

Investigators say the cause of a fire at a Mill Woods seniors’ facility that sent one person to hospital Monday night was caused by smoking material.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) said crews were called to Churchill Manor at 58 Street and 34 Avenue at 10:35 p.m. Monday.

EFRS said the first crew arrived at the scene within four minutes, and 17 crews were brought in after the fire was upgraded to a second alarm.

A fire was located in a first-floor suite, and an elderly man from inside the suite was taken to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition. There was no update on the man’s condition as of Wednesday morning.

Crews were able to contain the fire to one room and no one else was injured.

The entire 114-room facility was evacuated until all smoke was cleared from the building. Residents were allowed back into the building a few hours later.

EFRS said the total damage estimate is $200,000.

In 2017, there were 61 fires caused by smoking materials, leading to damages of over $3.2 million, EFRS said. So far in 2018, there have been 15 fires related to smoking materials, with damages of about $1.6 million.