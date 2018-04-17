Fire at Mill Woods seniors’ home sends 1 person to hospital

A two-alarm fire at a southeast Edmonton seniors’ residence sent one person to hospital late Monday night.

Crews responded just after 10:30 p.m. to alarms at Churchill Manor (5815 34 Ave), a seniors’ home located across the street from the Grey Nun’s Hospital.

Firefighters arrived to find a fire in a suite on the first floor and a second crew was called in to help.

“Crews went in immediately, knocked the fire down, removed one elderly patient to the suite — who was transported to hospital,” Edmonton Fire Rescue District Chief Ed Pitman said.

The condition of the patient was not known.

READ MORE: Fire seriously damages home in west Edmonton

The fire was contained to the one suite and no one else was injured. Residents were allowed back into the building a few hours later.

The cause remains under investigation.