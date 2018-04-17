Fire at Mill Woods seniors’ home sends 1 person to hospital
A two-alarm fire at a southeast Edmonton seniors’ residence sent one person to hospital late Monday night.
Crews responded just after 10:30 p.m. to alarms at Churchill Manor (5815 34 Ave), a seniors’ home located across the street from the Grey Nun’s Hospital.
Firefighters arrived to find a fire in a suite on the first floor and a second crew was called in to help.
“Crews went in immediately, knocked the fire down, removed one elderly patient to the suite — who was transported to hospital,” Edmonton Fire Rescue District Chief Ed Pitman said.
The condition of the patient was not known.
The fire was contained to the one suite and no one else was injured. Residents were allowed back into the building a few hours later.
The cause remains under investigation.
