Wind and dry temperatures cause problems for fire crews battling central Alberta grass fire
Four fire departments in central Alberta were called to a major grass fire near Millet, Alta. Sunday afternoon. Crews from Millet, Wetaskiwin, Leduc and Mulhurst Bay fought the fire on multiple fronts.
The blaze started before 5 p.m. near Highway 616 and Diamond Drive in what appears to be a new subdivision in the community.
Residents in the area were told to stay away from Tower Road, Highway 616, and any area west of the Agriplex as the fire burned a large area just west of the town.
Around 6 p.m. the Millet Fire Department tweeted that the head of the fire had been stopped, but that it would take hours to douse the blaze. Within an hour and a half the fire was said to be contained to several different areas.
Photos taken at the scene show a shed on fire. It’s unknown if any more structures were damaged.
