Wind and dry temperatures cause problems for fire crews battling central Alberta grass fire

Four fire departments in central Alberta were called to a major grass fire near Millet, Alta. Sunday afternoon. Crews from Millet, Wetaskiwin, Leduc and Mulhurst Bay fought the fire on multiple fronts.

The blaze started before 5 p.m. near Highway 616 and Diamond Drive in what appears to be a new subdivision in the community.

Residents in the area were told to stay away from Tower Road, Highway 616, and any area west of the Agriplex as the fire burned a large area just west of the town.

Update #2: still an active fire scene. Units from Millet, Wetaskiwin, Leduc and Mulhurst Bay are fighting multiple fronts. The trees and grass are very dry and he wind is picking up. We are making progress but have a long fight ahead. — Millet Fire Dept (@milletfire) May 7, 2018

Around 6 p.m. the Millet Fire Department tweeted that the head of the fire had been stopped, but that it would take hours to douse the blaze. Within an hour and a half the fire was said to be contained to several different areas.

Photos taken at the scene show a shed on fire. It’s unknown if any more structures were damaged.