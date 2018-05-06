Edmonton firefighters continue to monitor stubborn grass fire in Windermere

Dry conditions fueled a grass fire in the Windermere Ridge area Saturday night.

Firefighters were called to the scene just after 5:30 p.m. Saturday evening.

Smoke filled the air as firefighters worked to prevent the flames in a ravine from spreading to nearby homes.

Firefighters called in extra support around 7:30 p.m. when the wind shifted direction and made managing the flames more difficult.

As of 8 a.m. Sunday morning, firefighters were still on scene checking hot spots.