9 people displaced by southeast Edmonton house fire

Edmonton fire crews said nine people were forced from their home overnight as a blaze tore through a house in the city’s southeast.

Firefighters were called to the house in the area of 37 Avenue and 30 Street shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday. Crews were on scene within five minutes and brought the blaze under control shortly before 2 a.m.

Five fire crews were called in to help douse the flames. The fire was declared out by about 3:25 a.m.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said nine people have been displaced by the blaze, including two adults and seven children.

The majority of the damage appeared to be to the side of the house and chimney. Fire crews have not said how or where the fire started.

Blue fencing was up around the home on Sunday morning.

A neighbouring home was also damaged by the fire.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is now under investigation.

The Red Cross is now assisting the displaced adults, according to Edmonton fire spokesperson Suzzette Mellado, who said the children are now staying with another parent.