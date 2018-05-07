House fire in Edmonton’s Gold Bar neighbourhood

A fire broke out in the basement of an east Edmonton home early Monday.

Firefighters were called at around 4 a.m. to a home on 45 Street near 105 Avenue in the Gold Bar neighbourhood.

Plenty of smoke poured from the home but no visible damage could be seen.

A neighbour said one person in the house got out safely and was expected to be OK.

The cause is not yet known. Fire investigators were called to the scene.

