SNL spoofs ‘A Quiet Place’ to tackle Kanye West’s tweets, slavery remark

Kanye West‘s recent wild times on Twitter and TMZ were centre stage on Saturday Night Live this week, which spoofed John Krasinski‘s hit horror film A Quiet Place.

In the digital short, a group of people are seen quietly moving through a cornfield before we see this week’s host Donald Glover looking at his phone.

Glover notices a tweet from Kanye’s Twitter feed and stops the group, which includes SNL cast members Keenan Thompson, Cecily Strong, Aidy Bryant and Beck Bennett.

“Guys, Kanye, just tweeted,” Glover says. “He said would have voted for Trump.”

“Wait, seriously, when?” Strong responds.

“Guys, don’t talk unless it’s absolutely necessary,” Thompson interrupts. “The monsters can’t see us but they can hear us and if we’re too loud, we’ll all be killed.”

After glancing at his phone, Glover looks startled before saying, “Kanye has the hat and everything. Trump’s hat.

“He signed the hat, y’all.”

Thompson grabs the phone, takes a peek and says, “Oh come on Kanye!” before being pulled into the bushes.

The four remaining people try to remain focused on what matters.

“Kanye is a distraction. We should only talk about what’s important,” Bryant said.

“Like how to survive the monsters,” Bennett responds.

“But also the midterms. Because what’s happening with that?” Bryant said.

The travelling party continues to pay attention to Kanye’s Twitter account as his actions continue to leave them spellbound.

Oh my god!! This is my buzzer beater feeling!! https://t.co/ZO9nTSBWey — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 6, 2018

“They are at Chrissy Teigen’s house,” Glover says, a mention of Teigen’s celebrity-filled baby shower.

“No! Kanye, leave Chrissy Teigen out of this!” Cecily Strong whispers.

“Did Chrissy Teigen cook anything?” she asks.

“Gumbo.”

One by one the cast is eliminated until Glover stands alone with West’s new song “Lift Yourself” and the clearly dangerously catchy “poopity scoop” verse.

Watch the full skit above.

