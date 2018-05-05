Tina Fey says she ‘chunked’ Charlottesville response on SNL

Comedian Tina Fey admitted she “chunked” a monologue she gave in response to the Charlottesville, Va., rally during an appearance on Saturday Night Live last summer.

Fey visited her old stomping grounds in August for an appearance on SNL’s Weekend Update: Summer Edition where the graduate of the University of Virginia in Charlottesville spoke of the white nationalist rally in Virginia.

Fey began by ripping U.S. President Donald Trump’s response to the incident where he said the blame lay on “many sides.”

“Donny John [Trump] comes out and says that he condemns violence on many sides, and I’m feeling sick because I’ve seen Raiders of the Lost Ark and I wasn’t confused by it. Nazis are always bad,” she said. (Trump would later condemn the incident only to backtrack again.)

Fey then pointed out that several more alt-right rallies were planned for the following weekend including one in New York City, where she said she hopes attendees will “get the ham salad kicked out of them by a bunch of drag queens.”

She then implored Americans to avoid going to the rallies and instead buy a cake from a Jewish or African-American owned bakery with an American flag on it, before continuing her rant in between messy mouthfuls of cake.

“And when they have a peaceful protest at Standing Rock, we shoot at them with rubber bullets, but we let you chinless turds march the streets with semi-automatic weapons.”

She finished by saying, “In conclusion. I really want to encourage all good, sane Americans to treat these rallies like the opening of a thoughtful movie with two female leads. Don’t show up. Let these morons scream into the empty air.”

In a newly-released interview on Netflix’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman, the host credits her performance on SNL.

“I saw that and I marvelled at it for the writing of it and the execution of it which is not easy and I thought, this is perfect,” Letterman said.

“It was not, sir,” Fey responded.

Fey said she tried her best but missed the mark at the end of the skit.

“I felt like a gymnast who did a very solid routine and broke her ankle on the landing because it is literally in the last two or three sentences of the routine that I chunked it and I screwed up,” she explained. “The implication was that I was telling people to give up and not be active and to not fight – that was not my intention.”

Fey, who is not on social media, said she started getting texts from people the next day telling her of the social media reaction, both positive and negative. She almost created a Twitter account to explain her actions.

After having a chance to think about it, Fey said she would have ended the skit by telling people not to feed the trolls as she didn’t want anyone else to get hurt. She would have said, “fight them in every way except the way that they want.”