Stormy Daniels makes surprise guest appearance on SNL, asks Trump to resign

It took a while for Saturday Night Live to finally include Stormy Daniels in one of its skits lampooning goings-on at the Trump administration, but when it happened, there was no need for a guest star to play the part.

Instead, Daniels herself did the honours in a skit in which she was depicted in a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump, played by Alec Baldwin, which left him reeling between arousal and fear.

But the episode began with Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen, played by Ben Stiller, calling Trump from a phone booth.

Cohen uses unconvincing code language to tell Baldwin’s Trump that he’s worried that the FBI knows about “our allusion K and obstructive of justice J.”

Baldwin’s Trump responds by asking Cohen if he’s calling from a secure line, to which he responds in the affirmative, saying the call is “untracable” — but the skit then cuts to a shot of two FBI agents listening in on the call, shaking their heads in disbelief.

READ MORE: Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller star in SNL skit featuring Trump lawyer Michael Cohen

Cohen then hangs up and calls Trump’s new lawyer Rudy Giuliani. He asks Giuliani if he’s alone and able to speak freely and Giuliani says he is, despite actually being on the set of a Fox News Channel show, at which point Trump is added back in on the call.

Giuliani then asks Cohen and Trump to wrap up the phone call as quickly as possible because he’s scheduled to do 25 more talk show appearances — “And I’m trying to make it like an advent calendar, where I reveal one new crime in each show.”

WATCH: White House will not elaborate on Giuliani revelations, Trump tweets

Cohen then receives a call from first lady Melania Trump, who says she has a “completely hypothetical question for a friend,” and asks whether the president’s wife could testify against him if she wanted to.

Stiller’s Cohen then calls Trump again, at which point Trump suggests that Cohen call Stormy Daniels to settle the matter once and for all. Baldwin’s Trump promises that he won’t say anything and will simply listen in on the call, but when the call is placed, cuts Cohen out of the phone call and proceeds to talk to Daniels directly.

He asks Daniels what she wants to make the legal case go away, and Daniels responds by asking him to resign.

READ MORE: Sarah Sanders grilled about Donald Trump’s Stormy Daniels payment

Trump responds by saying that being president is like being in pornography, in that once you’ve experienced it, you don’t want to do anything else for a living.

“Besides, my poll numbers are finally up — and speaking of poles being up…” he trails off, before asking if it’s too late for him to solve the scandal.

“Sorry Donald, it’s too late for that. I know you don’t believe in climate change, but a storm’s a comin’ baby,” she says, to which Baldwin’s Trump responds, “I’ve never been so scared and so horny at the same time!”

Saturday Night Live airs on Global TV



Follow @Kalvapalle