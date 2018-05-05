Okanagan Spring Wine Festival’s most popular event another success

The WestJet Wine Tasting event Friday night in Kelowna attracted hundreds of wine lovers from around the world.

It’s an event where you can sample more than 250 wines from 60 B.C. wineries.

“The beauty of this event is you get to tour the whole Okanagan, Similkameen Valley, Thompson region from Kamloops under one roof,” Blair Baldwin, the Okanagan Wine Festivals Society President, said.

The two evening event is part of the Okanagan Spring Wine Festival.

“This event has been 22 years in the making. It’s part of the brand of wine tourism,” Baldwin said.

Saturday evening’s event is already sold out.