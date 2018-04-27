2 homes evacuated as pair of wildfires burn west of Edmonton

Two homes were evacuated in Parkland County on Friday evening as fire crews were called to battle two different wildfires west of Edmonton.

Sarah Mate, director of communications for Parkland County, told Global News crews were at the scene of an Entwhistle, Alta.-area wildfire at Township Road 534 and 50 Street at 7 p.m. Residents of two homes were forced to leave as a result of the blaze and people were being asked to stay away from the area.

Another fire was burning in the area of Highway 16 and Highway 60. Mate said that blaze was under control as of 7 p.m.

Mate did not say how large either of the fires were.

