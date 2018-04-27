Arrest made in attempted abduction in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police have arrested and laid charges in an attempted abduction that occurred in Kitchener last week.

Police say a man approached a family waiting for a city bus in the Weber Street and Queen Street North area of the city on the evening of April 17.

According to police, the couple was waiting at the bus stop while their ten-month-old daughter was playing in a nearby snowbank when the man approached the child and picked her up.

Investigators say the mother jumped into action quickly, grabbing her daughter away from the man who then left the scene on foot heading towards the nearby Kitchener Public Library.

Police released pictures of the suspect and they say tips from the public helped them identify the suspect and make an arrest on Thursday.

They’ve charged a 25-year-old Kitchener man with one count of kidnapping.