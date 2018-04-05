Police investigate possible abduction in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating a possible abduction in Kitchener on Wednesday night.

Officers received a report of an altercation between a man and a woman at around 11:30 p.m. on Robert Ferrie Drive.

A witness reported seeing a black car pull up and then the driver, along with another man, forced the woman into the car.

The car then drove towards South Creek Drive and the first man walked away towards Doon South Drive.

READ MORE: Five houses raided in Guelph drug bust

The man is described as 35 years old with a shaved head. The driver is described as being in his 20s with a thin build.

The woman is described as being in her 20s with dark hair.

Police said witnesses reported the car as being similar to a BMW.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 ext. 4499 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.