Arrest made in suspicious person investigation in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police say an arrest has been made following reports that a man was approaching kids in Kitchener.

Police said they received several calls of a suspicious man in the area of Silver Aspen Crescent and Westheights Drive on Sunday evening.

The suspect was described as someone who walked with a limp and had a stutter when he spoke.

No injuries were reported in any of the incidents.

A 27-year-old man from Kitchener was arrested on Tuesday. The suspect has not been identified and no charges were announced either.

Police thanked the public for their assistance in identifying the suspect.