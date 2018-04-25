Crime
April 25, 2018 4:31 pm

Arrest made in suspicious person investigation in Kitchener

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY

Waterloo Regional Police Service cruisers behind the Kitchener station.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

Waterloo Regional Police say an arrest has been made following reports that a man was approaching kids in Kitchener.

Police said they received several calls of a suspicious man in the area of Silver Aspen Crescent and Westheights Drive on Sunday evening.

The suspect was described as someone who walked with a limp and had a stutter when he spoke.

READ MORE: Point-in-time homeless count underway in Guelph this week

No injuries were reported in any of the incidents.

A 27-year-old man from Kitchener was arrested on Tuesday. The suspect has not been identified and no charges were announced either.

Police thanked the public for their assistance in identifying the suspect.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Guelph
Kitchener
Kitchener Crime
Kitchener suspicious man arrest
Suspicious person Kitchener
Waterloo Regional Police
Waterloo Regional Police suspicious person

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News