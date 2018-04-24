Point-in-time homeless count underway in Guelph this week

Over 100 volunteers are canvassing the streets of Guelph and service agencies this week to find out how many people are experiencing homelessness.

The Point-in-Time Count, which got underway Monday, will continue through to Wednesday and is meant to provide a snapshot of homelessness in the community.

It is being led by the Guelph & Wellington Task Force for Poverty Elimination and County of Wellington Social Services, and it’s part of coordinated count taking place across the country.

“The Point-in-Time Count helps us build a shared understanding of the needs of our most vulnerable community members,” said Randalin Ellery, coordinator of the task force. “This is important work that informs referrals, resource allocations and needs for the homeless-serving system.”

The last count was conducted in 2016 and showed that 295 individuals were homeless over a three-day period.

The task force said of those counted, 22 per cent were identified as Indigenous or having Indigenous ancestry which has now inspired the task force to put more focus on outreach with Indigenous communities.

“We welcome a call to action, to explore together what connects us, past and present, and how we engage with Indigenous community members to take a collective step forward to bring healing and space to our community,” said Manon Germain, Indigenous homelessness coordinator with the task force.

The count will take also take place in Wellington County until April 29.

The results will be released on May 3.