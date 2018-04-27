Hamilton Bulldogs bounce Kingston and advance to first OHL Final

It’s another franchise first for the Hamilton Bulldogs.

The Hamilton Bulldogs are going to the Ontario Hockey League Final for the first time in franchise history after beating the Kingston Frontenacs 2-1 Thursday night at FirstOntario Centre.

The victory clinched the Eastern Conference Final, and the Bobby Orr Trophy, for the Bulldogs in five games. Hamilton has won each of their three playoff series this spring in five games.

“We’re on a mission.” Bulldogs head coach John Gruden

After Kingston opened the scoring on their first shot midway through the first period, Hamilton scored two unanswered goals, including Connor Walters’ winner with just over seven minutes left in regulation to secure the victory.

Bulldogs coach John Gruden said the series victory is another milestone for the franchise. “We’re all happy and excited, but we still have work to do. We have not accomplished anything, really,” said Gruden. “Don’t get me wrong, it’s not easy to come away with an Eastern Confrence championship but we got work to do.”

Jason Robertson opened the scoring at 9:50 of the first period on Kingston’s first shot on goal after the Frontenacs were outshot 5-0 and being outplayed by the Bulldogs.

Hamilton captain Justin Lemcke fired a slap shot past Fronts goalie Jeremy Helvig, who made 36 saves in the loss, to even the score at 8:22 of the second period.

“Feels great, but at the same time we know there’s still work to do,” reiterated Lemcke, who is one of the few players who remains on the team since the franchise moved from Belleville to Hamilton three years ago. “We’re happy. We’re going to enjoy this one. We’re looking forward to a tough final.”

The Bulldogs’ other Belleville-to-Hamilton ‘pioneers’ who are still with the club are Brandon Saigeon and Jack Hanley.

Gruden and Lemcke wouldn’t divulge which team, Sault Ste. Marie or Kitchener, they’d rather face in the OHL Final but the head coach laid out the team’s No. 1 goal.

“When we didn’t get the Memorial Cup we said we’re going to do it the old fashioned way. We’re going to earn it. We’re on a mission. We’ll take some time off … and we’ll go back to work and prepare for whoever we have as our next opponent.”

Sault Ste. Marie hosts Kitchener Friday night with the Western Conference Final tied 2-2.