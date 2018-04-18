Lime Ridge Mall a nice fit for new Hamilton Bulldogs arena?

A city councillor is suggesting Lime Ridge Mall would be a nice fit for a new arena for the Hamilton Bulldogs.

Ward 7 Coun. Donna Skelly’s idea piggybacks on Mayor Fred Eisenberger’s motion to make it easier for developers to build apartments and condos within commercial developments.

View link »

The mayor’s motion was passed at Wednesday’s general issues committee meeting, and economic development staff will now study the impacts of such a move.

Skelly says the city should “at least explore” the possibility of building a 7,000- or 7,500-seat arena at the mall on the mountain.

READ MORE: Bulldogs owner is eager to bring a new arena to Hamilton

She says the Lime Ridge Mall site is large enough to accommodate such a venue and is already a transportation hub with an HSR terminal while being close to the Linc.

Last November, Bulldogs owner Michael Andlauer told CHML’s Scott Radley Show that he would like to see a 5,000-to-10,000-seat arena built somewhere in the city at a cost between $60 million and $100 million, depending on the size and scope.

View link »

Andlauer also said that he would pay half of the cost and let the city decide where the arena is built.

FirstOntario Centre opened in 1985 and has a capacity of 17,383, much larger than the average OHL arena.

READ MORE: Hamilton’s city-owned entertainment facilities need millions of dollars in upgrades: report

Hamilton lost its bid to host this year’s Memorial Cup junior hockey tournament, in large part because of the arena.

The Hamilton Bulldogs and Cadillac Fairview, which operates Lime Ridge Mall, have not commented on Skelly’s suggestion.