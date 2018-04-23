Halifax police appeal for tips on second anniversary of Daverico Downey homicide

Halifax Regional Police are once again appealing for information in the homicide of Daverico Downey, on the second anniversary of his death.

On April 23, 2016, police responded at 2 a.m. to a report of shots fired on Downey Road in North Preston.

The 20-year-old, who had been shot, was found dead on a pathway by officers.

The case has since been added to the Nova Scotia Reward for Major Unsolved Crimes Program, which offers up to $150,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

“Someone knows what happened to Deverico and can help police with the investigation,” said Det. Const. Chris Marinelli of the Homicide Unit of the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division, in a news release.

“By contacting police, you would be doing the right thing for his family and friends.”

Police say they received information there were two vehicles seen fleeing North Preston shortly after the gunshots were heard. The first vehicle of interest is a white car seen leaving form the Alex Lane area. The second vehicle is described as a dark-colored SUV.

Two suspects, a 33-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man, were arrested on Sept. 29, 2016. But they were later released from custody and no charges have ever been laid.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit of the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division at (902) 490-5331. Tips can also be anonymously submitted through Crime Stoppers.