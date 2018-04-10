Cocktails: spring sours
By Kelly Ann Woods from Gillespie’s Fine Spirits
Cocktail Recipes:
Boysenberry by the Beach
1 oz Gillespie’s Sin Gin
1/2 oz Cointreau
1/2 oz Cassis
Juice of half a lime
Bar spoon Boozewitch Blueberry Lime shrub
Backcountry Boysenberry Sour
Raspberry Spring
1 oz Gillespie’s Raspberry Gin
1/2 oz Gillespie’s Lemoncello
1/2 oz Maraschino
2 oz Pineapple Juice
Juice of half a lemon
Bar spoon Boozewitch Strawberry Black Pepper shrub
Foamers Folly Raspberry Hefeweizen
