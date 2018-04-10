Global BC recipes

April 10, 2018 11:58 am

Cocktails: spring sours

By Kelly Ann Woods Special to Global News

Kelly Ann Woods from Gillespie's Fine Spirits whipped up some beer cocktails that you can make at home.

Cocktail Recipes:

 Boysenberry by the Beach

1 oz Gillespie’s Sin Gin

1/2 oz Cointreau

1/2 oz Cassis

Juice of half a lime

Bar spoon Boozewitch Blueberry Lime shrub

Backcountry Boysenberry Sour

Raspberry Spring

1 oz Gillespie’s Raspberry Gin

1/2 oz Gillespie’s Lemoncello

1/2 oz Maraschino

2 oz Pineapple Juice

Juice of half a lemon

Bar spoon Boozewitch Strawberry Black Pepper shrub

Foamers Folly Raspberry Hefeweizen

 
Sping cocktails

