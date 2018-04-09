Moncton man charged with 2nd-degree murder woman’s death

A 38-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder after the death of a woman last Friday at a home in Moncton.

RCMP say Rejean Gautreau of Moncton was arrested without incident on Sunday, April 8.

New Brunswick RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh confirms the arrest happened at a residence on Fleet Street, where police were still on scene as of Monday morning.

Few details are being released about a heavy police presence overnight at an apartment building in Fleet Street in Moncton. RCMP say more information will be released this afternoon. @Global_NB pic.twitter.com/wJftHE9WWv — Morganne Campbell (@Morganne_C) April 9, 2018

Gautreau has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of the woman, who was in her early 30s. He has been remanded in custody until his next court appearance on April 23.

Rogers-Marsh says there is a court-ordered publication ban on the name of the victim to allow police time to notify her next of kin.

