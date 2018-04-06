Sparking a conversation: social media users react to #FirstTimeIWasCalled

Warning: the following contains graphic language

The conversation has begun.

At times, it is heated, and other times, poignant.

There’s no denying that it’s been an active conversation, with many voices. Since the #FirstTimeIWasCalled project started, there have been thousands of tweets using the hashtag. On Facebook and YouTube, the stories and videos have been read and watched thousands of times.

I was working as a waitress at an Italian restaurant. A couple walked in one night and the husband looked me up and down and said if he’d wanted Chinese he would have gone to a Chinese restaurant. Then asked if I could speak English. #FirstTimeIwasCalled — pinkdinosaur (@pinkdinosaurmom) April 3, 2018

Why do I share my #FirstTimeIWasCalled story about racial slurs & discrimination? I support diversity, equality & freedom. I denounce bullying, prejudice, & harmful behaviours. Sharing these stories are important to start a courageous conversation.@globalnews @FarahNasser — Bobby Umar (@raehanbobby) April 5, 2018

While not all the reaction can be called positive, Farah Nasser and Erica Vella, the project’s leaders, have received scores of heartfelt messages from Canadians sharing their own first experiences with discrimination.

On TV and radio shows across the country this week, the conversation has continued.

Experiencing racism day after day can have a profound impact on a person’s mental health, experts say. And some audience members such as Cecile Pauline Grenier say that early experiences had a profoundly negative ripple effect on their lives. As a result of a brush with racism in childhood, “I spent the majority of my life pretending I was anything but Native,” she writes.



But in talking about it, the organizers of this project hope that something beneficial can come from these everyday negative experiences. The project has a three-fold purpose:

To provide closure to those who have carried hurt and anger around for so many years. To create an opportunity for people to empathize and learn from each other. To counteract the “bystander effect” in which people stand by while someone else becomes a victim of discrimination.

The conversation has included the pivotal role that bystanders play.

#FirstTimeIwasCalled a racist slur was working in a hardware store. Was trying to bag an awkwardly shaped item when the person with my customer mocked me and called me a racial slur. I was shocked. The customer was embarrassed but said nothing, typical bystander. Montreal, QC Story continues below — Gillian 'Slick' E. (@SlickEToffee) April 5, 2018

We’ve seen evidence that the first goal — closure — is happening for some. Canadian entertainer Jully Black said it was a cathartic experience and “the most telling 10 minutes of my career.” And she thinks others will benefit from talking about a touchy subject.

“Some people may feel uncomfortable, that’s perfectly okay,” she wrote on Facebook. “That’s your opportunity to ask yourself ‘Why do I feel this way?’ It’s the first step to a happier you.”

There are signs that with education comes empathy, as Catherine MacAskill’s Facebook comment indicates.

Although not everyone agrees that past experiences need to be dredged up.



I blessed the person who wrote this to me. #FirstTimeIwasCalled @morningshowto @FarahNasser I was a newcomer to Canada and didn't share this email with anyone at that time. Now this email is part of my first book #SameShoesDifferentDoors This hate email inspired me in many ways. pic.twitter.com/ddLa1ghuwG — Sukhjit Singh (@sukhforchange) April 4, 2018

And some echo Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh in saying that those hurtful youthful experiences actually inspired them as adults.

While much of the conversation has centred around race and religion, audience members were quick to point out that any sort of “difference” can create a target.

You can add severe physical scarring to that list. Kids were brutal. — SeeWayneTweet (@SeeWayneTweet) March 30, 2018

#FirstTimeIWasCalled a R word and other harassment because of my mental and physical disabilities was when I was in grade 2. That was just the beginning. — The CND Old Timer (@OldCnd) April 5, 2018

And there have been reminders that discrimination isn’t always accompanied by name-calling.

One thing about "#FirstTimeIwasCalled," is that a person doesn't have to use a racist/sexist/homophobic slur to perpetuate systems that oppress us. One can be denied a job, access to education, and access to healthcare without hearing any slurs. — Larissa (@LarissaBlokhuis) April 3, 2018

When I switched to a new school in gr. 3, I was automatically put in ESL class, along with every other Asian student who was new. Most of us, like myself, were born in Canada, our English fluent, but we sat there for months anyway, learning familiar words. #FirstTimeIwasCalled https://t.co/YELHvJ0e8x — Kelda Yuen (@KeldaYuenCTV) March 30, 2018

You can add to the conversation too — by using the hashtag, by commenting on any of the stories in the series, or by filling in the contact form below.

If you choose to contact us via the above form, we may be in touch for more information. We may also use your submission in future coverage, but we’ll never share your email address or other contact info.

The conversation has begun. But it’s not over.

