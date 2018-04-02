1 dead after multi-vehicle crash in Richmond Hill

A woman in her 30s is dead following a multi-vehicle crash in Richmond Hill Sunday evening.

The collision happened just after 6 p.m. on Stouffville Road between Bayview Avenue and Leslie Street.

York Regional Police said five vehicles were involved in the crash including a blue Lamborghini.

READ MORE: Man dead after single-vehicle crash in Richmond Hill

York paramedics said a woman was pronounced dead at the scene and three others were taken to hospital.

The cause of the collision is under investigation but there are indications street racing may have played a role in the crash.

The area for closed for the investigation but reopened to traffic early Monday morning.