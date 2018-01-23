Crime
OPP issue 3 stunt driving charges in 90-minute span

Speeders kept the Middlesex County OPP busy over the weekend.

OPP say on Sunday, officers charged 13 motorists with speeding during a 90-minute span, including three who were charged with stunt driving.

The highest speed recorded on Sunday, which was foggy at the time, was 159 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.

“159 km/h on a public road, in the fog is simply irresponsible,” said OPP Const. Max Gomez in a release.

The three drivers who were charged with stunt driving had their driver’s licence suspended for seven days and had their vehicle impounded for seven days.

The speeding enforcement blitz came a week after provincial police charged a transport truck with speeding for going 130 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.

The OPP officer stopped and charged the operator of a transport truck, a 76-year-old male from Quebec with speeding.

