Man walks himself into hospital after Toronto shooting

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One person walked themselves into an emergency room with a gunshot wound in Toronto after a shooting on Tuesday morning.

Toronto police said they were called to the area of Tapscott Road and Blackwell Avenue around 2:30 a.m. for reports of gunshots.

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Officers found evidence that a gun had been fired, but nobody was at the scene. Around the same time, elsewhere, a man walked into a Toronto hospital.

Police said his injuries came from being shot and were non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police.