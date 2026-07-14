Man walks himself into hospital after Toronto shooting

One person walked themselves into an emergency room with a gunshot wound in Toronto after a shooting on Tuesday morning.
Toronto police said they were called to the area of Tapscott Road and Blackwell Avenue around 2:30 a.m. for reports of gunshots.
Get breaking National news
Officers found evidence that a gun had been fired, but nobody was at the scene. Around the same time, elsewhere, a man walked into a Toronto hospital.
Police said his injuries came from being shot and were non-life-threatening.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.